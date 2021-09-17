Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, her fiance and his parents Friday evening.

Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers walked out of the home around 7:00 p.m. — before one returned about one minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where the fiance, Brian Laundrie, was – other than not at home.

“I can’t confirm where he’s at,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News Friday evening, :He’s a private citizen that’s not a suspect.”

Officers eventually cleared protesters and media off the lawn, but they remained huddled outside, at times chanting things like, “We want answers,” and “Dirty Laundrie.”

North Port police tweeted that investigators were speaking with the family “at their request” but were not talking to Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance on Wednesday.

At one point, two officers looked into a silver Ford Mustang in the Laundrie’s driveway.

Police walked out again around 8 p.m., returning to the house moments later with another bag. Two other law enforcement officers were seen leaving the property around that time. Authorities left the property just before 9 p.m.

Laundrie arrived at his parents’ home on Sept. 1, according to authorities, 10 days before Petito’s mother reported her missing.

The couple embarked on a cross-country trip in Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit van at the start of summer. Both of them documented their journey on Instagram, stopping in several national parks out West.

Petito’s family last spoke with her on Aug. 25, according to authorities, when she was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A week before that, the couple had traveled through Utah.

In Moab on Aug. 12, police responded to a possible domestic incident, found the two speeding down a winding road outside town and separated the two for the night. No charges were filed.

On Sept. 11, the day Petito’s mom reported her missing to police in her native New York. Florida police seized the van that the couple used on their cross-country road trip at Laundrie’s parents’ house the same day. Laundrie hired a lawyer and had refused to speak with police about Petito’s possible whereabouts.

