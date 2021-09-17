Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, her fiance and his parents Friday evening, and Brian Laundrie – who has not been seen since Tuesday, according to North Port police.

Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers walked out of the home around 7 p.m. But one returned about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where the fiance, Brian Laundrie, was. But he wasn’t at the home – and his parents told authorities that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Petito’s stepfather Jim Schmidt said during a televised interview that he learned of Laundrie’s parents’ claim during a televised interview.

“It’s the first time we’re hearing it,” he told CNN Friday night. “I am very caught off guard about hearing what we just heard.”

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her mother to police in New York’s Suffolk County.

“I can’t confirm where he’s at,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News Friday evening, “He’s a private citizen that’s not a suspect.”

Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said he didn’t know where his client was either.

“Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown,” he told Fox News in a text message. “The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Bertolino declined to answer follow-up questions.

Officers eventually cleared protesters and media off the lawn, but protesters remained huddled outside, at times chanting, “We want answers,” and “Dirty Laundrie.”

North Port police tweeted that investigators were speaking with the family “at their request” but were not talking to Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance on Wednesday.

At one point, two officers looked into a silver Ford Mustang in the Laundrie’s driveway.

Police walked out again around 8 p.m., returning to the house moments later with another bag. Two other law enforcement officers were seen leaving the property around that time. Authorities left the property just before 9 p.m.

Laundrie arrived at his parents’ home on Sept. 1, according to authorities, 10 days before Petito’s mother reported her missing.

The couple embarked on a cross-country trip in Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit van at the start of summer. Both of them documented their journey on Instagram, stopping in several national parks out West.

Petito’s family last spoke with her Aug. 25, according to authorities, when she was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A week before that, the couple had traveled through Utah.

In Moab on Aug. 12, police responded to a possible domestic incident, found the two speeding down a winding road outside town and separated them for the night. No charges were filed.

On Sept. 11, the same day Petito’s mom reported her missing to police in her native New York, Florida police seized the van that the couple used on their cross-country road trip at Laundrie’s parents’ house. Laundrie hired a lawyer and had refused to speak with police about Petito’s possible whereabouts.

Fox News’ Sara Ballou and Andrew Murray contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.