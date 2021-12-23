Authorities in Florida this week found a vehicle belonging to a woman who has been missing since last Friday, according to a report.

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa, 31, of Osceola County, was last seen by family members at a home in Orlando, FOX 35 of Orlando reported.

On Tuesday, authorities found her vehicle parked in Wekiwa Springs State Park, about 17 miles northwest of the city, the station reported.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area where the vehicle was discovered but did not find the woman, the report said.

Miranda-Rosa has experienced mental health issues in the past but it was unclear if that is a factor in her disappearance, the report said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Osceola County authorities at 407-348-2222.