Missing Florida woman Jennifer Kesse’s father hopes for answers 18 years after disappearance: ‘Blows my mind’

Missing Florida woman Jennfier Kesse’s father, Drew Kesse, is still holding out hope he will find out what happened to his daughter 18 years after she vanished from her Orlando condo complex.

Jennifer was last seen leaving Mosaic at Millenia for work Jan. 24, 2006, when she was 24 years old. She left her condo that morning with several outfit choices laid out on her bed.

“We have great hope that we will someday locate Jennifer. And I hope it’s within my lifetime. I mean, I don’t have too much longer left,” Drew Kesse told Fox News Digital, 18 years after his daughter’s disappearance.

“It blows my mind at this point,” he said of a lack of answers in the case, adding that he’s sure law enforcement is “trying their best,” but he’d like them to walk in his family’s “shoes for one year.”

On Jan. 26, 2006, authorities located Jennifer’s vehicle, a black 2006 Chevy Malibu, at a different residential complex called Huntington on the Green about a mile away from Mosaic at Millenia after a neighbor reported seeing her missing car.

Jennifer’s parents later sued the Orlando Police Department for thousands of records related to the case, which revealed police collected DNA in the car. The records also indicated the hood of Jennifer’s vehicle, which was covered in dust from the ongoing construction at her condo complex, showed signs of a struggle.

The complex allowed workers to stay in vacant condos while they were finishing construction, Fox News previously reported.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) took over the case in November 2022, and the Kesse family continues to hold out hope for new testing of potential DNA evidence from Jennifer’s car, though they have not heard of any new developments.

“We don’t even know right now … if they’ve sent in all the physical evidence for DNA testing,” Drew Kesse said.

Other significant evidence in Jennifer’s case includes surveillance video images of a person of interest who has yet to be identified. The person’s face is obscured by a gate on the edge of the Huntington complex, where her car was found.

“An unidentified person of interest and possible suspect was photographed parking Jennifer Kesse’s vehicle and walking away. The unidentified person was approximately 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 and was wearing white clothes similar to a painter or a manual worker,” a missing persons flyer from the FDLE says. “Prior to Kesse’s disappearance, she had complained about some construction workers that were working on her apartment complex and were making her uneasy.”

It remains unclear exactly how the 24-year-old woman, who was excelling at her job and in a healthy relationship with her boyfriend at the time, disappeared after she left for her job at Westgate Resorts in Ocoee.

Her colleagues reported her missing that same day because it was unlike her not to show up for work.

“It’s easy as the father of a missing child to say, but we as Americans, we have to start caring more about ourselves.”

— Drew Kesse

“What I see in America today is the total breakdown of family,” Drew Kesse said when asked if he has a message for the public. “If we don’t start loving ourselves, first and foremost, so we can learn to love other people, such as our wives, our husbands, our children, and then our community, our country — it’s what we need. It’s what made this country the greatest nation on Earth.”

He added that the case is “more than just Jennifer.”

“It’s our culture and our nature right now.”

Drew and Jennifer’s mother, Joyce Kesse, have been married 45 years with their two children and now grandchildren. He emphasized his belief that the well-being of the country depends on parents loving and guiding their children.

A GoFundMe page, “Help Us Find Jennifer Kesse,” has raised more than $117,000 to help her family pay for the “monstrous legal fees and PI bills that have accrued over time.”

Anyone with information about Jennifer’s disappearance is asked to contact the “Find Jennifer Kesse” Facebook page or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).