Missing Florida boy, 9, might be traveling with 42-year-old man, police say

Police in Florida are asking the public to be on the lookout Monday for a 9-year-old boy who vanished in the state last week.

John Weldon was last seen in the Mount Dora area outside of Orlando on Wednesday and may now be heading with Daryl Weldon, 42, to Colorado or Wisconsin, according to investigators.

John’s relationship with Daryl – and whether he or the public are in danger – was not immediately clear. Fox News has reached out to the Mount Dora Police Department for further comment.

Police say the pair may be traveling in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with a Florida license plate of IB14FR.

John Weldon is described as being 4-feet-6-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

Daryl Weldon is about a foot taller with brown hair and eyes, weighing around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Mount Dora Police Department.