Missing Colorado teen may be with ‘non-family member whom she met online’: police

A missing 14-year-old Colorado girl may be with a “non-family member whom she met online” after she disappeared from school, according to the Boulder County Sheriff.

Heaven White, who is described as 5 ft. 5 in. tall and 115 pounds with blonde hair that may be dyed, blue eyes and braces, was last seen on Wednesday morning at Manhattan Middle School in Boulder.

White may have been “picked up from school and driven to her grandparent’s house on Sugarloaf Drive” between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. MT before she disappeared.

Boulder authorities believe it is possible, however, that the teenager may now be “with a non-family member whom she met online.”

She was last seen wearing yellow pants; a pink, tie-dyes shirt; and rainbow high-top sneakers. She was also carrying a burgundy backpack and turquois lunch bank, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities also noted that White has no prior history of running away.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444.