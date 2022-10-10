Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell could be with adult man: police

Monday marked 10 days since Colorado 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was last seen at a high school football game with two older men who were described as “sketchy,” according to family and a local affiliate report.

The missing teenager was last seen around 6 p.m. Sept. 30, near Boulder High School in Boulder, Colorado. She was wearing blue jeans, a purple top and a black-colored hoodie. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is approximately 5-foot-6, and weighs about 120 pounds. Boulder was also home to JonBenet Ramsey, whose 1996 murder remains unresolved decades later.

Chloe’s family has been continuously updating the public via a Google Document, titled “Updates on the search for Chloe.” Her father, David Campbell, told local affiliate KDVR.com that Chloe “never came home,” which prompted the family to start investigating.

“We found that she was last seen with two older men both around lunchtime at Boulder High on Friday and also at the football game,” Campbell told the news station. “These men were described as being sketchy and too old to be high school students.”

On Monday, Chloe’s family wrote in an updated Google Document to the public that they “remain gravely concerned that she may be being trafficked and is not able to voluntarily come home.”

The family pleaded with the public and Chloe’s friends to come forward, noting that they “believe there are still friends who know more than they have shared with law enforcement.”

According to police and the report, Chloe’s friends have received messages that purport to come from the teen, but investigators have been unable to confirm the circumstances.

“Friends have received messages that they believe could be from Chloe saying she is safe with a ‘family’ in Arizona and does not want to return home,” the Boulder Police Department wrote on Facebook, “but family and police have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true.”

Just Saturday, Boulder Police published a press release in which they described Campbell as someone who is “believed to be a runaway but could be in danger.” They said the case does not yet meet the necessary requirements for an Amber Alert to be issued, but “investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication.”

Police said Chloe could be with an adult man. Law enforcement and the family are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333, option 8, or contact the family directly at 720-507-7379.

“Chloe’s loved ones have posted fliers around town, and police are hoping that amplifying this message will help in reuniting the child with her family,” police wrote. “Chloe’s family wants Chloe to know that they just want her home safe and that she is not in trouble.”

Also on Saturday, John Ramsey, the half-brother of JonBenet Ramsey, pressed the Boulder Police Department about doing more in the search for Chloe. The Boulder Police Department handled JonBenet’s 1996 murder investigation.

“Damnit @boulderpolice get off your ass and find this child!” Ramsey tweeted. “Have you ever met a 14yr old kid [sic]? Not usually trusted to make sound rational decisions.”

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.