Missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's home sells for $1.6M nearly 10 months after disappearance

The family of a Colorado woman missing since May has sold their Salida home as their quest for answers continues, according to a recent report.

Suzanne Morphew’s three-bedroom Maysville home on Puma Path was sold on Wednesday for just over $1.62 million, under the $1,759,000 asking price. Local station FOX21 News was first to report the news.

Morphew, 49, has been missing for just shy of 10 months. She was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother’s Day ‒ May 10, 2020 ‒ after officials said they were told she left for a bike ride and never returned.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are among law enforcement partners assisting the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in the investigation. As of Jan. 10, the sheriff’s office’s investigative team had looked into more than 1,300 tips from the public, the department said.

Morphew’s family and friends are offering a reward of up to $200,000 to anyone who can bring her back safe.

From May 10 to Sep. 29, CCSO and investigators conducted at least 180 interviews; more than 130 searches, which include sealed warrants; and received 1,123 tips, police said.

After her disappearance, search and rescue teams scoured the area and the property around the Morphew home. And the search only intensified, and was extended further, from there.

A relative told FOX21 News at the time that someone recovered Morphew’s bike on the day she was last seen. Then, Sheriff John Spezze asked on May 17 that Chaffee County residents save any video footage from doorbell cameras, surveillance system or game cameras from the May 8 to May 12 time frame.

On May 17, her husband, Barry Morphew, posted a video on Facebook pleading for whoever took Suzanne to bring her back.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there and can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you,” Barry said in the video. “No questions asked, however much they want – I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad.”

Searchers began looking for Suzanne Morphew in the area of U.S. Highway 50 and Monarch Pass, where someone reportedly found an item that was believed to belong to the missing mom.

In August, Morphew spoke publicly for the first time since the May 17 video, telling FOX21 during a 25-minute phone call that he and his wife “have been in love since 1988 and she’s the love of my life.”

He added: “And I continue to search for her every day and I will until I find her. I promise and I promised my girls that,” according to the report.

According to reports, Morphew was staying at a Denver hotel before his wife disappeared, and was in Broomfield – just under 150 miles away from Salida – around the time that she vanished.

During the call with FOX21, he considered the possibility that Suzanne would have been involved in a tragic roadway accident or was attacked by an animal, or was even stopped by “someone who knows her well.”

Morphew told the news station he had stayed silent because past news coverage portrayed him negatively.

“I am afraid of what is out there,” he told the station. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think.”

Suzanne Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, told Dr. Phil he thought Morphew was “abducted, and in this case, murdered.”

“I don’t think she was taken to a second location, I think it happened at home,” he said, adding that “based on the behaviors and things that happened,” he thought her husband was behind it. “And I pray it’s not.”

Barry Morphew responded in an interview with CBS Denver, telling the news station Moorman barely checked in on his sister, and sharing heartfelt cards from his wife.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the case to call 719-312-7530.