California detectives have charged a 41-year-old man in connection with the disappearance and suspected murder of his girlfriend, who was last seen leaving a Fresno art show on Dec. 7 at his side.

Missy Hernandez, a 30-year-old woman known for frequenting the city’s pop-up art scene, had a 12-year-old daughter and sold crystals and homemade trinkets at fairs and events.

“Missy is a very social person who is out in the public view regularly, so for her to not be responsive or seen was considered unusual,” Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told Fox News Digital in December.

Ramon Jimenez, inset, was already in custody for allegations of domestic abuse when police announced murder charges in the death of girlfriend Missy Hernandez. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Her boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez, had been in jail since Dec. 8 on prior domestic violence charges involving her as a victim, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Hernandez wasn’t there but officers recognized the boyfriend as a person wanted for an October domestic assault against Hernandez at the same address and arrested him there.