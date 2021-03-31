Missing California woman scheduled appointment with divorce lawyer day she disappeared, family lawyer says

Maya Millete, the California mom-of-three who has been missing for nearly four months, scheduled an appointment with a divorce attorney the day she went missing, a lawyer who is helping the family told Fox News on Wednesday.

“She filled out the form. She was going to meet with a divorce attorney. That was a Thursday,” Billy Little said, referring to the date she was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 at the family’s home in Chula Vista. The city is in San Diego County, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The following Tuesday was her appointment. But she filled out the entire form the day she went missing,” Little said.

Her husband, Larry Millete, was reportedly the last person to see her. He initially told authorities his wife left to have some time alone. But her family grew concerned when she did not return for her daughter’s 11th birthday.

Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and Drouaillet’s husband Richard have been leading search efforts to find Millete. Larry participated in some of the search efforts early on, but eventually stopped cooperating with police.

Fox News has reached out to her husband with a request for comment but did not hear back before publication.

Chula Vista Police Capt. Eric Thunberg told KSWB, the Fox affiliated TV station in San Diego, that Millete’s disappearance “is not a cold case.”

“We have an investigator and a team of investigators that we call upon when necessary. That detective has been working this pretty much full-time since the get-go,” he said.