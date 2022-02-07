A 28-year-old California woman who has been missing for more than a week allegedly told her stepdad she was headed to the gym – and hasn’t been seen since, according to family members, who are pleading for the public’s help finding her as some fear she may have harmed herself.

Sara Celeste Otero was last seen on Jan. 28 at around 8:40 a.m. at the 1200 block of Aldernay Court, in Oceanside, about 40 miles north of San Diego, according to local police.

Her phone has been off since 10 a.m. that morning, relatives told Fox News Digital.

“We’ve got very little details,” Otero’s step-brother, Ryan Bear, said Monday. “And that’s the entire reason that we’re trying to ask the public for any and all information at this point, because we don’t know anything.”

She left her mother’s house late last month after telling her stepfather she was headed to the gym, her stepsister, who uses only her first name Chelsea, said Monday. But she never arrived at the gym — and the friend she said she was meeting told the family she had no idea about a plan to meet that day for a workout.

Bear said he believed Otero planned to take some alone time at a local beach. But she failed to show up for her work shift that evening – something completely out of character, he said.

“She had never missed a day of work,” he said.

Otero’s boyfriend was at work at his own job the morning she went missing, according to Bear, and is just as broken up as the rest of the family.

“He’s in just as much shock as we all are,” he said.

Chelsea said she’s only met the boyfriend over Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two had only been dating for a short time and had “been going through some stuff,” she said, but she did not suspect foul play.

“He’s pretty devastated,” she said. “She’s grappling with a lot, she shared that she was feeling depressed…it’s affected their relationship.”

She said she was worried her stepsister may have harmed herself.

In addition to grappling with depression, Otero had struggled with substance abuse in the past but has been clean for two years, according to her siblings.

