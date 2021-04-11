Missing California mother's family holds prayer march: 'We will bring Maya home and justice will be served'

“We will never give up. We will not lose hope. We will bring Maya home. God is with us. We will move that mountain. We will find Maya.”

That’s the message that Maricris Drouaillet, the sister of missing California woman Maya Millete, sent to family, friends, and the Chula Vista community at a prayer march and vigil Sunday.

The 39-year-old mother of three, vanished from her Chula Vista home more than three months ago, but the fight to bring her home and bring her justice grows stronger every day.

Family members of Maya held Sunday’s vigil in conjunction with ‘Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People,’ an activist group that raises awareness about the hundreds of women who go missing every year.

“It’s time to call the community together, and it’s time for everyone to stay together and stay in this fight. It’s time for the Chula Vista Police Department to step up,” Teyana Viscarra, who led a peak run to Mother Miquel Mountain for Maya on Sunday morning, said to cheers from the crowd.

Maya was born in the Philippines, raised in Hawaii, and lived her adult life in Chula Vista, just south of San Diego.

She was last seen at her home around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, when she got in an argument with her husband, Larry Millete.

Maricris Drouaillet offered a pointed message Sunday for Maya’s husband, who has not assisted Maya’s family in any searches and stopped cooperating with CVPD’s investigation in early February.

“To Larry and the Millete family: for 21 years, Maya has been part of your family. She has been a dedicated wife, a loving mother, a friend, a supporter,” Drouaillet said Sunday.

“Now Maya, she’s nowhere to be found. 21 years doesn’t go away overnight. She didn’t just get up, walk away, and vanish into thin air. She loved her kids more than anything in this world. For the last three months, since she’s been missing, you have not shown empathy, nor concern for her,” Drouaillet continued. “Help us bring your wife home. Help us bring your kids’ mother home.”

Maya Millete sought advice on divorce attorneys in a Facebook group for Chula Vista mothers around noon on the day she went missing. Later in the day, she made an appointment with a divorce lawyer for the following week.

Larry Millete did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

His father, Benito Millete, told KFMB-TV this week that his side of the family is waiting for Maya to come home.

“The speculation is Maya, she go by herself, OK?” the grandfather told the news outlet. “The family of Maya is looking for a dead body. We’re still waiting.”

Just days after Maya went missing, Larry Millete told San Diego’s KGTV-TV that the couple “had problems this year, up and downs.”

Maya Millete dropped an ominous warning on family and friends in the weeks leading up to her disappearance, saying, “If anything happened to me, it would be Larry.”

There are currently no suspects or persons of interest in the case, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

But Maya’s family says they won’t give up.

“We will find answers, we will bring Maya home, and justice will be served,” Drouaillet said at Sunday’s vigil.