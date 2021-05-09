Missing California mom Maya Millete’s family posts Mother’s Day message of hope

The family of Maya Millete, the California mom of three who went missing in early January, posted a Mother’s Day message in her honor on Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day to Maya!!!” read a post from the Instagram account, “Help Find Maya,” which was created to help her family find her. “She’s such an amazing mother, aunt, and daughter. We WILL bring you home.”

Millete was last seen at her Chula Vista home on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment to meet with a divorce lawyer the following week.

The Instagram post comes two days after police served a search warrant at the home of Maya and her husband, Larry. Billy Little, an attorney for Maya’s family, said a large team of Chula Vista Police Department officers and Border Patrol agents with K9 dogs went to the home Friday afternoon.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said that about 12 police cars and a lab van showed up around 5 p.m. PT and were still at the Milletes’ house as of 6:45 p.m.

Police searched the house on Jan. 10 and 11 after Maya went missing and served an extensive search warrant at the Milletes’ home on Jan. 23. Chula Vista police said this week that they’ve executed 23 warrants total.

Early last week, Maya’s family and friends held a rally outside the Chula Vista Police Department to help raise awareness of her disappearance.

Dozens of supporters showed up at the CVPD headquarters Tuesday as chants of “Justice for Maya” and “Bring Maya home” rang out.

“Your love, prayers, and support have carried us through these difficult times and we could not do this without this wonderful community,” Maya’s family wrote in a Facebook post before the rally.

They marched to Chula Vista city hall after gathering at CVPD headquarters.

No suspects have been named in her disappearance. Maya’s husband Larry stopped cooperating with the investigation three weeks after she went missing. He has declined multiple requests from Fox News for comment.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.