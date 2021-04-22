Missing California mom: FBI, NCIS assisting Chula Vista PD in search for Maya Millete

More than three months after Maya Millete went missing from her Chula Vista, California, home, the police department announced that they are now partnering up with the FBI, NCIS and the San Diego County District Attorney in the search for the missing mother of three.

Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s older sister, said she hopes this new team of investigators will get to the bottom of what happened to her.

“Hopefully with that collaboration, that they finally made it official, we’ll get our answers soon. We’ve been asking for that since day one,” Drouaillet told Fox News. “We want the nightmare to end. We want answers.”

Maya Millete disappeared from her home after getting in a fight with her husband on Jan. 7, the same day she made an appointment with a divorce attorney for the following week.

Authorities have executed at least four more search warrants this month, including one search of the home of a relative of Larry Millete, Maya’s husband, on April 1.

That brings the total to 16 search warrants since Maya went missing, as well as 55 witness interviews and the review of more than 40 tips.

Six loud bangs that sounded like gunshots were heard on a neighbor’s surveillance video around 10 p.m. the night Maya went missing, CBS8 reported. Chula Vista police say they have that audio recording, but did not receive a report of gunfire that night.

“These bangs are being reviewed and analyzed by investigators in the hope of determining if they were gunshots,” Chula Vista police said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maya’s family is not letting up in the search for her. They are planning a large search on April 24, a celebration and prayer for Maya’s birthday on May 1, and a rally at Chula Vista police headquarters on May 4.

“We will never give up. We will not lose hope. We will bring Maya home,” Drouaillet said at a recent prayer march. “God is with us. We will move that mountain. We will find Maya.”