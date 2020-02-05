Missing California couple found dead in forest near Big Bear

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of a missing couple found Monday afternoon about a half-mile into the forest off a hiking trail near Big Bear, Calif., which is east of Los Angeles.

Paul Arthur Stockwell, Jr., 29, and Ria Gabriella Williams, 27, were last seen together in Big Bear Wednesday, according to the department, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Deputies found Williams’ vehicle in a parking lot near Cougar Crest Trail around 2 a.m. Monday and a K-9 unit was requested to search the area.

Williams, of Santa Ana, was reported missing last Friday when she didn’t show up to work. Stockwell, who lived in Big Bear, was also reported missing by his father, The San Bernardino Sun reported.

Homicide detectives are leading the death investigation and investigators don’t yet know how long Williams’ car was in the parking lot before it was found.

“Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play,” a sheriff’s release said, according to KTLA-TV.

An autopsy will determine their causes of death, according to The Times.