Missing boater found dead in Colorado River, 16th fatality at Grand Canyon National Park this year

The body of a missing boater was recovered Tuesday from the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, the eighth death in the park in less than a month and 16th fatality so far this year.

The latest death is believed to be a 71-year-old man who disappeared while on a private boat trip near Lower Nankoweap Camp along the Colorado River, the National Park Service said.

The man’s group called the park’s communications center late Monday and reported him missing.

Park rangers used a helicopter Tuesday to locate the body about 10 miles downstream.

The man’s name and hometown weren’t immediately released.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner’s office are investigating the death.

Officials are also investigating the death of Patrick Horton, a 59-year-old resident of Salida, Colorado, after members of his group found him dead over the weekend while on the tenth day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River.

Horton and the boater found Tuesday are believed to be the seventh and eight people to die in the park in less than a month. The death of the missing boater is believed to be the 16th fatality at the popular tourist destination so far this year.

Park officials reported 11 fatalities in 2023 and said there are usually about 10 to 15 deaths per year.

The previous deaths from last month include a 60-year-old North Carolina man on a solo backpacking trip found dead near a remote trail along the Colorado River, an 80-year-old man who died on a commercial river trip after falling from a boat into the river near Fossil Rapid, and a 33-year-old woman who was also found that day after a flash flood swept her away while hiking.

A 20-year-old New Mexico woman was found Aug. 8 below Twin Overlooks; a 43-year-old Missouri man died Aug. 1 while attempting a prohibited BASE jump from Yavapai Point; and a 20-year-old North Carolina man fell to his death July 31 at the South Rim.

