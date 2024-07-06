Missing Arizona woman’s body found days after husband arrested

A missing Arizona woman’s remains have been found after she was reported missing, and her husband arrested in connection to her disappearance, the Flagstaff Police Department said on Friday.

According to a statement obtained by FOX 10, the remains of Kelly Paduchowski were found Friday at around 10:00 a.m.

“Recovery efforts are active, and due to the investigative efforts in progress, the location of the discovery will not be disclosed at this time,” the statement read.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday night after her husband reported that she never returned home following a jog and swim, launching nearly a week-long investigation into her disappearance.

MISSING GEORGIA FIREFIGHTERS FOUND DEAD IN BAFFLING CIRCUMSTANCES: POLICE

Daniel Paduchowski, 58, Kelly’s husband, filed a missing persons report after she failed to come home on the evening of June 30, when she went out for a jog and swim, according to police.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND NEAR MISSING TEXAS STUDENT CALEB HARRIS’ APARTMENT: POLICE

Investigators said that on June 30, the day that Kelly went missing, cellphone data from Kelly’s phone was traced back to the area of the Schultz Creek Trailhead around 10:20 a.m., where Daniel was seen in the same area around 11:30 a.m. the same day.

BODY FOUND NEAR SAN DIEGO TRAIL WHERE MISSING HIKER SEPARATED FROM GROUP DURING HEAT WAVE

Police also interviewed family members and other witnesses throughout the course of the investigation and determined that evidence from the home of Kelly and Daniel shows he assaulted her.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to finding Kelly’s body, police said, based on current evidence and information, they believed that Kelly may be the victim of a homicide.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Flagstaff Police Department for comment.