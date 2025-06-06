Missing and endangered Virginia teen found after multi-day search, police say

​

Virginia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a “missing and endangered” teenager named Emma Anderson.

Prince William County police say Anderson, 14, left her home in Haymarket in the early morning hours of June 1.

Detectives received information during their ongoing investigation that has led them to believe the 14-year-old girl is “endangered.”

Emma is described as a white female, standing 5 ft. 5 in., weighing 102 lbs., with long blonde hair, brown eyes and pierced ears. She is a student at Wakefield School, a college preparatory school in The Plains, Virginia.

No additional information was available as of Thursday afternoon.

Prince William County police are asking anyone with information about Emma to contact 703-792-6500 or a local police department.