Missing Alabama prison official had sold home, was expected to retire before murder suspect escaped

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An escaped Alabama murder suspect is on the run, possibly armed and dangerous, as a top official at the jail who colleagues expected to retire has been linked to the jailbreak, according to the local sheriff.

Casey Cole White, 38 and Vicky White, 56, were last seen Friday morning on surveillance video ditching a marked vehicle at a parking lot on Florence, Alabama, about 70 miles west of Huntsville, according to authorities.

The two are not related, according to investigators.

ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR MISSING ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER IN MURDER SUSPECT’S ESCAPE

Vicky White is the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence. She sold her home about a month ago, according to Lauderdale Sheriff Rick Singleton, and had talked about relocating to the beach for months.

“Everybody thought she was gonna retire,” he said during a Monday news briefing. “Nobody saw this coming.”

Authorities announced a warrant for Vicky White Monday, even as the sheriff said her alleged assistance may have been coerced.

“To do it willingly would be so out of character for the Vicky White we all know,” he said.

They took off in a law enforcement vehicle and the sheriff’s office later recovered abandoned in a parking lot.

ALABAMA ESCAPED INMATE SEEN IN NEW PHOTOS, AS MANHUNT FOR MISSING CORRECTION OFFICER ENTERS DAY 4

She allegedly told colleagues she was going to take the prisoner to the county courthouse for an evaluation and planned to stop at a doctor’s office afterward, saying she didn’t feel well. There was no scheduled evaluation, according to the sheriff.

Authorities thought Vicky White came to work that day to serve her last day before retiring, Singleton said. But she hadn’t yet cleared all of the bureaucratic hurdles.

“I think from the sale of the house, she possibly had access to some cash,” he said. “The retirement papers were never sent into the state retirement system. She had to have a conference with the personnel director before that could happen.”



next



prev



Casey White was serving an unrelated, 75-year prison sentence when he confessed to killing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in 2015. He subsequently pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Singleton issued a warning Monday that the escaped prisoner should be considered “extremely dangerous” and that any law enforcement officers who come across him should not take “any chances.”

ALABAMA INMATE, OFFICER MISSING AFTER EXPECTED COURT APPEARANCE

The jailbreak has drawn comparisons to the 2015 escape from the Clinton Correction Facility in Dannemora, New York, during which a prison tailor there flirted with two convicted killers before allegedly helping them break out.

Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and filmmaker who was an extra on Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” series, told Fox News Digital that Casey White may have seduced the prison official and said the cases seemed “very similar” at first glance.

“Cons are notorious for doing long plays and being super manipulative, but maybe it’s true love,” said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and filmmaker who was an extra on Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the sheriff, Casey White had previously plotted an escape attempt from the county jail in late 2020.

His alleged plan was to take a hostage and break out of the facility on the day of his arraignment, before he was scheduled to transfer back to state prison. Officers caught him in possession of a “shank,” or prison knife, and safely transferred him back to prison.

He again returned to the county jail in February of this year.

Case White faces a possible death penalty if convicted in Ridgeway’s death.

“He has nothing to lose with his violent pass,” Singleton said. “He is extremely dangerous.”

Both Whites may be armed, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.