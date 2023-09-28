Missed GOP debate? See the replay, pundits give their winners and losers and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

MISSED THE DEBATE? See all the tense exchanges and memorable moments right here.

WHO WON? – Conservatives, pundits name their heroes and zeros of fiery GOP debate night. Continue reading …

MISSING IN ACTION – GOP treasurer to lead state for day as Arizona gov steps down in mysterious circumstances. Continue reading …

TUMBLEWEED – Mike Pence met with silence as one-liners bomb with GOP debate audience. Continue reading …

FRONTRUNNER FIRES BACK – Trump responds after GOP opponents take turns bashing him in debate. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

IMPEACHMENT HEARING – House GOP to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing against Biden. Continue reading …

CRICKETS – Several Dems remain silent on Menendez donations while others distance themselves from cash after indictment. Continue reading …

MILITARY PAYDAY – Lawmakers move to save military paychecks as shutdown looms. Continue reading …

TAKING AIM – More than 200 Democrats join Republicans to deliver crushing blow to Biden’s agenda. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘SPEAK MY MIND’ – Former CBS primetime anchor opens up about their progressive values. Continue reading …

ANXIETY AND ANGER – Washington, DC shatters homicide record not seen in quarter century as leaders warn of ‘state of emergency.’ Continue reading …

‘YOU SHOULD BE IN JAIL’ – Hillary Clinton’s new State Department portrait inspires mockery on social media. Continue reading …

‘HE SERVES A BILLIONAIRE CLASS’ – UAW president sees ‘no point’ in meeting Trump. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Second Republican debate: Here’s the biggest winner and the biggest loser. Continue reading …

TOM CAMPBELL – What FTC versus Amazon reveals about Biden’s plan to take over the economy. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Seen and Unseen: Commander has not been a good boy. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Nikki Haley goes after Vivek Ramaswamy for China business dealings. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘ANOTHER PANDEMIC’ – Oakland stores ravaged by crime put profits on the line in plea for more cops. Continue reading …

‘I JUST DON’T DWELL’ – Martha Stewart gets brutally honest about aging, regret and what she thinks is bulls—.’ Continue reading …

BRING THE WORLD HOME – Virtual reality gear offers homebound elderly new ways to access world. Continue reading …

ROYAL RIFT – Kate Middleton reconciliation with Harry and Meghan ‘on ice,’ experts say. Continue reading …

WATCH: DEEP-SEA SURPRISE – Check out the creature scientists discovered more than 5,000 feet below sea level during their recent exploration in Honolulu, Hawaii. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Biden stays optimistic about budget bill despite backlash. See video …

WATCH: We must elect officials that will ‘back the blue’: Nicole Parker. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.