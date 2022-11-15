Minnesota’s first snow fall of year wreaks havoc on roads

Hundreds of Minnesota motorists were involved in motor vehicle crashes on Monday morning as roads iced over during the state’s first measurable snowfall.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 322 crashes occurred between 6-11 a.m. on Monday, Fox station KMSP reported, along with 67 vehicle spin outs or driving off the road, and three jackknifed semi trucks.

Of the accidents, 25 resulted in injuries, though none were fatal.

Much of Minnesota received snow on Monday, with the Twin Cities expecting up to 2 inches by the evening hours.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website had shown many of the state’s roads covered completely or partially with snow by 9 a.m.

Several videos online showed vehicles crashing and spinning out.