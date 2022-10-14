Minnesota woman allegedly assaulted for wearing American flag shirt

A woman in Minnesota says that she was assaulted because she wore an American flag shirt.

On Oct. 2, officers from the Mankato Department of Public Safety were called to an apartment after receiving a 911 call involving a woman who was screaming.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found that the woman was “soaking wet” and was “bleeding from the nose,” with a swollen face. Police officers also saw that broken plastic was on the kitchen floor in addition to “several cell phones that had cracks on the screen.”

The woman told police officers that Paul Peter Jal attacked her after he got “upset” that she was wearing an American flag shirt.

The woman told police that Jal “grabbed her neck and restricted her airway,” in addition to punching her.

The woman also said that, at one point, Jal attacked her with a towel rack that was ripped off the wall, threatening to kill her, officials said.

Police said when the woman called 911, Jal “took the phone and broke it.

A separate victim told police that he was sleeping when he woke up to the two arguing, and told officers that he heard Jal threaten to kill the woman.

The victim found his phone, which the woman used to call 911, broken.

Jal is being charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 3rd degree assault, threats of violence, damage to property, and interrupting emergency telephone calls.

He was previously charged with fleeing a police officer in 2021.