Minnesota unrest after Daunte Wright shooting death leads to 60 arrests, police say

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, made more than 60 arrests for rioting and other offenses Tuesday night, the third night of protests since Sunday’s police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Officers made “many arrests for riot and other criminal behaviors,” Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said in a news conference early Wednesday morning. “The behaviors that we continue to see are unacceptable and we are not going to tolerate them …It is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated if you choose to do criminal activity and destroy property and throw objects and make it unsafe for people to come and exercise their First Amendment rights.”

Some of the rioters had thrown projectiles, including bricks and bottles, at officers, said Booker Hodges, an assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department for Public Safety.

Fox News reporter Mike Tobin said the makeup of protesters changed vastly on Tuesday night – and some identified as Antifa.

"On Sunday night it was all about the locals that were here and they were genuine and they were angry. As it goes on, you get more people coming in from out of town," he told Laura Ingraham. "I had a lot of people – several people I spoke with tonight – who identified themselves as Antifa and angrily so."

CDC investigating death possibly linked to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The death of a Virginia woman who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus was being investigated by federal health authorities.

State officials reported the death of the woman to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, Virginia state vaccination coordinator Danny Avula said.

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it would pause clinical trials of its vaccine and delay its rollout in Europe until after federal officials review reports of six women experiencing blood clots after receiving the J&J vaccine. Several states immediately announced plans to temporarily halt J&J shots, pending the results of the review.

Ted Cruz was always ‘stirring up trouble,’ ex-House Speaker Boehner claims

Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner was back bad-mouthing Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas again Tuesday as the Ohio Republican continued promoting his new book.

“The guy was always stirring up trouble with some of the knuckleheads in my caucus,” Boehner claimed during an appearance ion Fox News’ “Special Report” with host Bret Baier.

Boehner and Cruz have been feuding in public since February. Last weekend, Cruz tweeted that he proudly wore Boehner’s “drunken, bloviated scorn.”

Cruz continued Tuesday, posting a photo of Boehner's book being consumed by flames in the senator's office fireplace. Boehner's book, "On the House: A Washington Memoir," came out this week.

SOME PARTING WORDS

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., dismissed the notion that America is a racist nation during an appearance Tuesday night on “Fox News Primetime.”

“We are not perfect, but I think we are good,” Kennedy said. “We have racists in our country, just like everyplace else.”

Kennedy also rejected the idea put forth by some that police officers are racist.

“Many of our law enforcement agencies are majority-minority,” the senator noted, adding later, “If you hate cops just because they are cops, you don’t know a thing about them. The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.”

