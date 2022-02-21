Minnesota shooting outside funeral home leaves 1 man dead, 4 others injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was killed and several others were wounded Monday when shots rang out outside a Minnesota funeral home.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue, the Saint Paul Police Department said.

Authorities said multiple people were shot and that one person died. The police did not disclose how many people were wounded.

Details about what led to the shooting were not disclosed as well as the condition of those injured. Fox News reached out to a funeral home in the area but a representative hung up.