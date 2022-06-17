Minnesota pregnancy center vandalized by ‘Jane’s Revenge’: ‘We should’ve done more’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro-life pregnancy center in Minneapolis, Minnesota was vandalized on Tuesday, and the group Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for carrying out the act in an online post.

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life says in a Facebook post that their building was vandalized on Tuesday and posted pictures of graffiti plastered on the building as well as broken windows.

“Last night the MCCL office was vandalized, including graffiti and some broken windows. It’s the second time we have been targeted in recent weeks. But we are grateful that we are all safe. As the Supreme Court prepares to rule in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, please pray for the safety of the justices and of MCCL and other pro-life groups,” the Facebook post reads.

“Abortion is liberation,” the graffiti reads.

A spokesperson for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life told Fox News Digital that it remains “undeterred in our pro-life work.”

“This was the second time we had been targeted in recent weeks. On May 9, we were also vandalized with graffiti and pro-abortion messages on the outside of our building. Despite this targeting, we are grateful that all of us here are safe. We are taking precautions going forward, and are undeterred in our pro-life work. We appreciate prayers and support for MCCL and other pro-life groups during this time,” the spokesperson said.

In an online post, Jane’s Revenge took credit for the vandalism, stating that the group committed the act “in a small gesture of defiance and joy.”

“Minnesota Citizens Concerned For Life” [sic] or MCCL is the largest anti-abortion organization in so-called Minnesota and responsible for untold amounts of suffering as a result of their anti-science propaganda campaigns, ghoulish legislative attempts at social control and support for hateful bigoted politicians. So, in a small gesture of defiance and joy, we decided to smash all their windows and leave them a message from our friend Jane,” the post states.

The group also said “We should’ve done more.”

“Their offices and infrastructure deserve the same fate if not worse than that of the dozens of fake pregnancy clinics in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area that carry out the vision of MCCL toward a h–lscape in which pumping out the ‘domestic supply of infants’ is the only thing people with a uterus are good for. F–k them – the time of us reluctantly permitting their hatred for actual living people is over. We should’ve done more,” the post states.

A Public Information Officer for the Minneapolis Police Department told Fox News that the unknown suspects spray-painted and broke windows at the pregnancy center and said that it is investigating the incident.

The incident marks the group’s most recent attack against pregnancy centers across America since the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a Tuesday post, Jane’s Revenge declared “open season” on “anti-choice” groups, urging them to close their doors or risk becoming targets.

“From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat. We did not want this; but it is upon us, and so we must deal with it proportionally. We exist in confluence and solidarity with all others in the struggle for complete liberation,” the post reads.

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier in the week, stating he must address the attacks being mounted by the “anarchist extremist group” Jane’s Revenge.

“The anarchist extremist group Jane’s Revenge has consistently claimed responsibility for these dangerous incidents, which are often accompanied by threateningly vandalized messages like ‘Jane was here;’ ‘Abort the church;’ and ‘If abortions aren’t safe, you aren’t either,'” Guest wrote in the letter.

