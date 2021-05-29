Minnesota 'neighbor from hell' facing stalking charges; couple trying to move away: report

A Minnesota woman who acquired the nickname “Neighbor from Hell” after confrontations that made headlines a decade ago is back in the news.

Lori Christensen, 58, of White Bear Township, was recently charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office with two counts of stalking, FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported, adding that if she is convicted, it would be her third violation in a decade.

And the couple making the latest claims against her allege that her behavior is hurting their efforts to sell their house and move away from her, the station reported.

Christensen first made news in 2011, in neighboring White Bear Lake, when she was accused of harassing a couple who ultimately left the neighborhood. The following year, a judge sentenced Christensen to 90 days in jail, FOX 9 reported.

In the latest case, Christensen is accused of stalking neighbors in White Bear Township, to which Christensen had moved.

The couple, who have not been identified, claim their trouble with Christensen began in 2016. They say she began videotaping them and posted a “No Trespassing” sign to face their yard.

They also claim Christensen set up a mannequin to appear to peer into their backyard and she allegedly severed the couple’s television cable, FOX 9 reported.

The latest alleged targets of Christensen claim they placed their home up for sale last month – but have had trouble selling it because Christensen has allegedly been harassing prospective buyers and real estate agents as they come to look at the home.

“Get the f— out of my neighborhood!” Christensen has allegedly yelled, one real estate agent told FOX 9.

Another real estate agent told the station that Christensen told prospective buyers that the couple selling the home were drug abusers.

“Crazy neighbor lady was the biggest factor” in why the home wasn’t selling, the agent told FOX 9. “Scared my buyers away as she’d been too high-maintenance for my buyer’s family.”