Minnesota massacre: Police arrest three people in shooting that killed one, injured 14

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting inside a Saint Paul, Minnesota, bar early Sunday morning that left 14 people injured and one person dead, according to authorities.

Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said the suspects are currently in the hospital being treated for injuries.

Police responded to the shooting at a crowded bar around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and found 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds, including one woman in her 20s who ultimately succumbed to her wounds, the Saint Paul Police Department said.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in a Sunday statement. “In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

The Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit, along with patrol officers, the forensics services unit and others are investigating the incident, as Fox 9 Minneapolis first reported.

A preliminary investigation indicates several shooters were involved, though a motive remains unclear. The deceased female victim is the 32nd homicide victim in Saint Paul so far this year, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to contact 651-266-5650.