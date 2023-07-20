Minnesota man originally convicted of beheading girlfriend acquitted of murder due to mental illness

A Minnesota man who beheaded his girlfriend in front of several witnesses in 2021 was found not guilty of murder due to mental illness this week, according to reports.

Alexis Saborit, 42, was originally convicted May 11 in the first-degree premeditated murder of 55-year-old America Thayer.

FOX 9 Minneapolis reported that Judge Caroline Lennon ruled on Saborit’s mental competency Monday, after psychologists found the suspect’s mental illness prevented him from understanding his actions were morally wrong.

Saborit is accused of striking Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while inside a vehicle in Shakopee, and then decapitating her with a machete.

Witnesses in cars and homes saw the attack, including one who shot a video that appeared to show the suspect pulling Thayer’s body from the car and into the street, then picking up her head by the hair.

Just before the attack, the two were on their way to his court appearance on felony charges alleging he set fire to their apartment during a confrontation with police.

Thayer told Saborit she wanted to end their relationship, and he attacked her.

As he left the scene, Saborit disposed of the machete.

Officers found the machete in a trash can in an alleyway in the area, the news station reported, and Saborit was located a short distance from the scene before being apprehended.

The suspect allegedly confessed to a friend that he was going to chop his girlfriend’s head off days before the incident and laughing about it.

Saborit was first charged with second-degree murder, which was upgraded to first-degree murder in the indictment.

In January, he waived his right to a jury trial, the news station reported, and the judge gave the verdict May 11.

But throughout the process, the attorney representing Saborit claimed he suffered from mental health issues.

Despite the claims, the judge issued the ruling.

On July 12, Saborit’s attorney filed a motion that he should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness after a state-issued psychologist said the suspect’s mental illness “prevented him from understanding his actions were morally wrong.”

Ultimately, the judge agreed and Monday, ruled Saborit be found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

He was ordered to remain in the county jail until he can be transferred to another facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.