Minnesota man, 25, pleads guilty to role in police precinct fire during George Floyd rioting

A 25-year-old Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday after authorities accused him of helping set fire to the Third Precinct headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department last May.

The May 28 fire occurred during a night of rioting three days after George Floyd died in police custody in the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

The blaze caused around $12 million in damage and forced police to work out of temporary space, prosecutors have said, according to FOX 9 in Minneapolis.

The defendant, identified as Devon De-Andre Turner, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit arson. He admitted to district Judge Patrick J. Schiltz that he and another rioter lit an incendiary device that he took inside the precinct to start the fire.

A large crowd had gathered around the building chanting, “Burn it down! Burn it down!”

Turner is one of four defendants who have pleaded guilty to involvement in connection to the fire.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May and faces 41 to 51 months in prison, according to FOX 9.