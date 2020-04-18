Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz eases some coronavirus restrictions on outdoor recreation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz eased some restrictions on outdoor recreation due to the COVID-19 shutdown Friday – the same day protesters rallied outside his residence demanding an end to stay-at-home orders.

Bait shops, outdoor shooting ranges, game farms, public and private parks and trails, golf courses, driving ranges and marina services can reopen Saturday morning under the new executive order.

Campgrounds and retail stores that sell equipment for outdoor activities must remain closed along with charter boats and recreational equipment rentals.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a press release. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

The governor is urging people who do go outside for recreation do so near their homes, especially in rural communities where hospitals have fewer resources and ventilators.

And he said residents should continue to maintain social distancing guidelines and avoid crowded areas to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite those guidelines, hundreds of people gathered in St. Paul demanding an end to the stay-at-home orders to “Liberate Minnesota” outside Walz’s official residence Friday, according to local news reports.

At least 400 protesters honked horns, waved American flags and donned Trump 2020 gear. Outside in the sun, the protestors held signs reading “Stop the Shutdown,” “We do not consent” and “Walz is the virus,” according to reports from KMSP-TV/FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Images from the protests show demonstrators ignoring COVID-19 precautions like face masks while waving Trump flags and wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

President Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA” Friday morning and sent similar tweets for Michigan and Virginia in a nod of support to the demonstrators who have largely consisted of the president’s supporters.

“If they’re protesting staying at home, they’re protesting first responders too,” Walz countered when asked about the tweet during a press conference later in the day.

The Trump administration began outlining plans to gradually reopen the economy Thursday but said it would be up to the state governors to implement them.

The coronavirus had spread to more than 686,000 confirmed cases in the United States as of Friday evening, with more than 36,000 deaths.

Walz said there were 2,071 confirmed cases and 111 deaths in Minnesota at the press conference.

“I’m frustrated too,” he said. “If we could open up tomorrow we would.”

