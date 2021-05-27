Minnesota girl Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, dead after struck by stray bullet while jumping on trampoline

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet while jumping on a trampoline in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago, has died, according to reports.

Trinity died from her injuries Thursday. She had been in critical condition in a hospital since the shooting, family members told FOX 9 of Minneapolis.

“For the last 12 days, she fought for her life and today that fight ended,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said. “At 4:04 p.m. she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

On May 15, Trinity was struck by the stray bullet while jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party in north Minneapolis. The shooter was in a red Ford vehicle that drove off after the gunfire, police said at the time.

“Our officers who showed up at this scene with the 9-year-old girl critically injured with a gunshot to her head knowingly violated policy by picking this girl up, running her to the squad, and taking her to the hospital, doing what they could to save her life. That’s who the Minneapolis Police Department is,” Elder said.

She was one of three children who were shot in the head in the city in recent weeks.

Aniya Allen, 6, died on May 19, two days after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet in her mother’s car outside a McDonald’s. Allen was the granddaughter of Minneapolis activist, K.G. Wilson.

On April 30, Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot while riding in a vehicle with his parents, FOX 9 reported. Ladavionne remained hospitalized in critical condition.

There is a $30,000 reward for people who come forward with information that leads to arrests in the three cases, reports said.

According to authorities, homicides, shootings, and carjackings in the city have all soared in 2021. Homicides in the city are up by 108% from last year, while shootings have risen by 153%, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department lost more than 200 officers since the police killing of George Floyd last year and the riots that followed, FOX 9 reported.