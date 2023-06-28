Minnesota crop-dusting airplane pilot dies after crashing into field

The pilot of a crop-dusting airplane died when it crashed into a field in Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the town of Crookston in the northwestern corner of Minnesota.

Emergency crews found the pilot alone inside the plane. He was dead at the scene.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO NORTH CAROLINA HOME, KILLING PILOT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation is underway.