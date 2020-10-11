Minnesota community comes together to build a disabled Navy vet a ramp

A Minnesota community has come together to build a ramp for a disabled Vietnam War veteran in need of help getting in and out of his house for doctor’s appointments.

Family Service Rochester and Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity pitched in to make a deck in Rochester for 67-year-old Navy veteran Bob McReynolds.

“It’s a relief off my shoulders,” McReynolds wife Janice told KAAL-TV. “You know, not worrying about him falling down because he couldn’t navigate the stairs at all. I am so appreciative for all the work that everyone’s done.”

Meals on Wheels America provided a grant for the project and the Home Depot Foundation contributed funding.

“He served the country, he put a lot of work into it, we don’t want him to be struggling the rest of his life with him just going in and out of his house,” Habitat for Humanity’s Alfonso Burton said, according to the station.

The nonprofit also built for McReynolds a new flag pole that had been vandalized recently.

“It’s amazing, especially at this time of day… people aren’t as giving, and these guys — giving like you can’t believe,” Janice Reynolds told KIMT-TV. “They’re a blessing. A definite blessing.”