Minnesota city spent over $9,000 to protect home of former officer who shot Daunte Wright

The city of Champlin, Minnesota, is seeking more than $9,200 in reimbursements for security fencing outside former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s home.

Photos posted to Twitter show barricades and police vehicles outside Potter’s home on April 14, three days after the former officer allegedly shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright to death during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

“…If we receive credible information of a threat to any person or property in Champlin it is our responsibility to provide the necessary protection across the community,” Angela Wagner, communications director for the city of Champlin, told Fox News.

She added that the city already owns the barricades used around Potter’s home, but the fencing cost the city a total of $9,236, for which it is seeking reimbursement “should a source become available.”

MINNESOTA POLICE FORTIFY KIM POTTER’S HOME WITH CONCRETE BARRIERS

Officials put up the fencing in response to security threats “to protect against a fire in the residential neighborhood,” and “to provide officers with a protected place in case of a violent crowd like what Brooklyn Center experienced,” Wagner said.

The city has yet to identifiy specifc daily costs “going forward,” including personnel costs “due to this being a multi-agency effort with mutual aid from area cities,” Wagner continued.

DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING: EX-MINNESOTA POLICE OFFICER KIM POTTER TO MAKE FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

Sources previously told Fox News that Potter and her husband, a police officer in a nearby town, left the residence last week – but a Champlin Police car was parked in the driveway and uniformed officers were seen standing behind the fencing.

Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after she apparently confused her taser with a Glock, according to a police report, and she made her first virtual court appearance last week.

“While navigating a tragic and unforeseen circumstance, we still have a responsibility to neighbors, businesses and Champlin as a whole to ensure operations continue without incident while threats of violent protests still exist,” Wagner said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Champlin recently implemented a city-wide curfew and designed an emergency service response plan “to provide law enforcement and fire department personnel the ability to plan for the worst, while hoping for the best,” she added.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagnones and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.