close

Video

Customs and Border Protection officers say they have noticed a significant uptick in Saint Paul International Airport passengers returning from abroad with bushmeat.

The ruminant meat can carry disease-causing sickness and has been linked to outbreaks. Since late December, CBP officers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have seized more than 100 lbs. of bushmeat from U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning from the West African nation of Liberia.