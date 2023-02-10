Minnesota boat factory workers subdue active shooter

Workers subdued a person with a gun at a Minnesota boat factory early Thursday, according to authorities, who said two shots were fired but no one was seriously hurt.

An apparent dispute between two employees led to a confrontation at the Lund Boat Company, Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons told radio station KFGO.

One person was slightly injured, Fitzgibbons said. He did not elaborate.

NEBRASKA POLICE SHOOT, KILL HEAVILY ARMED MAN AT OMAHA TARGET

The unidentified person was taken into police custody and is being held in the Otter Tail County jail, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Officers arrived at the plant after 7 a.m. in response to a call about an active shooter.

A preliminary investigation found one shot was fired inside the plant and another outside, Fitzgibbons told KFGO.

LAS VEGAS-STYLE MASS SHOOTING THWARTED OUTSIDE HOLLYWOOD HIGH-RISE: POLICE

“If it wasn’t for the quick actions of the staff here, it could have been a much different outcome,” he said. “They intervened, they acted quickly and as a result we didn’t have any additional people shot at or injured. They did a fantastic job.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Mills is about 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis.