Minnesota armed carjacker points gun at vehicle during police pursuit, chilling video shows

An armed carjacker being pursued by police officers in Minnesota Sunday afternoon was captured on video pointing a gun at an oncoming vehicle before he was reportedly shot by police officers.

The carjacking happened about 20 miles south of Minneapolis in the town of Burnsville. Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a man who is being pursued by police jump out of a moving car, run into oncoming traffic, and point a gun at an approaching car on Highway 13 at I-35W.

The car appears to swerve and cross over into the northbound lane to escape. The twice would-be carjacker was reportedly shot by police and is in cardiac arrest.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was sending agents to investigate the shooting. The highway was closed in both directions, the Star Tribune reported.

Emergency scanner traffic audio indicates the suspect was driving westbound on Burnsville Parkway in a stolen vehicle and ran a red light at Buckhill Road. Officers said the suspect fired at officers twice through the back window of the stolen vehicle.

Video shared on Twitter by Mitti Hicks shows a group of protesters kneeling during a moment of silence outside Minnesota Tim Walz’s mansion in St. Paul. Some of the protesters reportedly said they were heading to the scene of the shooting.

The exact circumstances of the carjacking and the events that led up to the suspect jumping out of the first vehicle were not immediately clear.

The area remains under a heightened state of anxiety over the trial that is underway for Derek Chauvin, the White former Minneapolis police officer who is accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man, after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The state of unrest was made even worse last week after a police officer in Brooklyn Center, a town a few miles north of Minneapolis, shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man, Duante Wright, during a traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.