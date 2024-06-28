Minnesota amusement park stays open while closing popular rides after unprecedented flooding

Valleyfair amusement park in Minnesota is not offering refunds to guests despite closing down three rides and its main parking lots due to flooding.

The amusement park, located between the Minnesota River and Blue Lake in the city of Shakopee, flooded in areas below “the crest,” according to a release from Valleyfair.

On the park’s online FAQ page, Valleyfair states that “Projections show that the Minnesota River will crest on Saturday, June 29. We do not yet know how long it will take for the river to recede to normal levels as that depends on the weather.”

Popular rides Excalibur, Thunder Canyon and Renegade were impacted by the flooding and remain closed, but 72 rides remain open despite the flooding, according to the park.

Additionally, almost the entirety of on-site parking has been flooded. Buses will be provided free of charge by Valleyfair for guests from the Canterbury Overflow Lot, Eagle Creek Park and Ride, and Southbridge Crossing Park and Ride.

Refunds are not being offered by Valleyfair at this time to guests who previously purchased dated tickets, citing its weather impact policy: “Valleyfair does not offer refunds for tickets impacted by weather, unless the guest selected the Ticket Insurance option.”

“We do, however, offer guests the opportunity to choose another similarly priced date should they wish to move their visit to another day by using our Guest Portal,” the statement reads.

Operating hours have been changed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice, and a “temporary gate entrance” is in use. Re-entries to the park are highly discouraged.

The FAQ page added, “There will be no re-entry during the flood-impacted days for all guests, including season passholders, due to the very limited space and capacity at the temporary park entrance.”

A Fourth of July fireworks show slated for next week has also been rescheduled for “later this season,” with no official scheduled date as yet.

Valleyfair did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.