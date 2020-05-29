Minneapolis Third Precinct police station set on fire after rioters break in

The Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis was set ablaze Thursday night as violent protests continued in the city — and other cities across the U.S. — following Monday’s death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody.

Rioters broke into the precinct around 10 p.m. local time, after police on the rooftop previously tried to disperse a gathering crowd using “flash bang” shots and tear gas, according to reports.

Rioters entered the building and sparked the fire after police officers on the roof were rescued by helicopter, reports said.

An earlier fire erupted about two blocks from the police station — with no apparent immediate signs of response from the city’s fire department.

The latest developments happened as protests continued in Minnesota and elsewhere in the U.S. following Monday’s death of George Floyd, a man who died while in police custody.

Earlier Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul, the capital.

On Wednesday, rioters were shown vandalizing the same police station that officers were defending Thursday night.

Across the Twin Cities region, businesses were seen boarded up in a bid to prevent vandalism and looting.

Around midday Thursday, dozens of looters rushed toward a Target store in an apparent attempt to loot it but were turned away by responding police, The Associated Press reported. The crowd then moved on to other nearby stores.

St. Paul spokesman Steve Linders said authorities were dealing with incidents in roughly 20 different parts of the city.

More unrest was reported Thursday evening in cities such as New York City, Denver and Louisville, Ky.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.