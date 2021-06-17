Minneapolis residents shocked after ‘fresh’ human remains found at 2 locations: report

Residents of a Minneapolis neighborhood were unnerved Thursday morning after body parts believed to be from a White male in his 30s were found in two locations, according to a report.

The remains were “fresh,” not yet showing signs of decomposition, a police spokesman told FOX 9 of Minneapolis, adding that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The initial grisly discovery was made by a passerby around 9:30 a.m., spokesman John Elder told the station.

KENTUCKY TRIPLE MURDER: FORMER AIRLINE PILOT CONVICTED ON ALL COUNTS

“We don’t know where the body came from,” Elder said. “This body may have been dead before it met its trauma. We don’t know.”

The discovery of the remains startled residents of the St. Anthony West neighborhood, FOX 9 reported.

“It’s just very shocking,” resident Marshall Howell told the station, “and I think all the neighbors around here would never expect anything like this in the area.”

“It’s just very shocking, and I think all the neighbors around here would never expect anything like this in the area.” — Marshall Howell, neighborhood resident

At one location, a leg that had been cut into pieces was seen lying on some grass, the station reported. At another location, unspecified body parts were found inside a bag, lying next to an SUV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police deployed cadaver dogs but no remains were found beyond the two locations, according to FOX 9.

Investigators believe more remains will likely be discovered soon and asked that anyone with information “contact 911 right away,” the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.