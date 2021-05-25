Minneapolis police report 'shots fired' near George Floyd Square, suspect believed to have fled: officials

Minneapolis police responded Tuesday to reports of shots fired near George Floyd Square – the intersection where George Floyd died one year ago to the day – and the suspect is believed to have driven away after the fact, officials said.

Several people were near the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. local time when reporters and members of the public reported shots fired in or toward the area, according to officials and social media posts.

Police said they responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue South at 10:09 a.m. after someone reported hearing the sound of shots being fired.

“Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spokesperson John Elder told Fox News. Shortly thereafter, one person took him or herself to a local hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shots could be heard being fired during a live news segment filmed within the square at the time.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after a White police officer held his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back. The now-former police officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen on video holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine and a half minutes despite Floyd shouting several times that he could not breathe.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He will be sentenced in June and faces decades in prison.

