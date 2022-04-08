Minneapolis man accused of filming deadly beating, sending video to victim’s family

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 19-year old Minneapolis man is facing charges for beating a man to death and then posting a video of the incident to social media before sending it to the victim’s family.

Emmanuel Davis has been charged with second-degree murder for the violent attack on March 6.

He was taken into custody two weeks later after a family member of the victim reached out to the Minneapolis police department alerting them to the violent video she was sent.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 9 Minneapolis, the victim was filmed unconscious on the ground while he was repeatedly kicked in the head by Davis.

The complaint described a video shot by a third party that showed a man standing over the victim before he then removed a cellphone from the victim’s coat pocket, grabbed the unconscious victim’s throat and reportedly asked, “Where yo pipe at?”

The video of the assault was posted from the victim’s phone. But a separate third-party video was also sent to the victim’s family, who then shared it with the Minneapolis police.

The girlfriend of the attacker – who is believed to have been used to lure the victim to the ambush – was heard saying “damn” as the man identified as Davis turned and left, according to the complaint.

The video then skips back to the beginning of the attack prior to the cellphone being stolen and shows the assailant stomping on the victim’s head while his girlfriend could be heard laughing.

Minneapolis police officers called local hospitals after receiving the alert from the victim’s family.

The victim was located but was unresponsive and had suffered severe head trauma. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, noted the criminal complaint.

Davis was identified after police traced his post of the video to Facebook, the complaint said, and multiple people then identified Davis as the attacker in the video.

Davis, according to the complaint, later admitted to hiring his girlfriend, a minor, to lure the victim to an apartment building for the assault.

According to the charges, Davis said he planned to “stomp on his a–, f— his a– up for a little bit.”

If Davis is convicted, the state will seek an upward departure for his sentencing due to the “particular cruelty shown to [the] victim and his family,” according to the complaint.