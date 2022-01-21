Minneapolis ex-police officers’ trial: Jury selected in federal case on George Floyd’s civil rights

A jury of 12 and six alternatives was finalized Thursday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during a deadly 2020 arrest.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with not intervening when former Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes during the May 25, 2020, arrest outside a convenience store in Minneapolis and of not providing him with medical attention when he was dying, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported.

Chauvin is not on trial with the three others because he already pleaded guilty in the case in December.

He is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence after he was found guilty in April in a separate trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Kueng, Lane and Thao also face charges by the state of Minnesota of aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder and manslaughter by not stopping Chauvin’s actions during the arrest or helping him medically. That trial has been delayed until June to allow the federal case to move forward, FOX 9 reported.

DEREK CHAUVIN PLEADS GUILTY. WHAT’S NEXT?

For the trial that drew closer Thursday, one juror and one alternate appeared to be of Asian descent while the others appeared to be White, The Associated Press reported. The jurors and alternates include 10 women and 8 men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With jury selection complete, the federal trial is expected to start Monday and will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.