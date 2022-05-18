Milwaukee video captures shooting near Bucks arena, crowd fleeing in terror

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Police Department has released a chaotic video in the search for more information surrounding a shooting that left 17 injured late last week just blocks away from the Fiserv Forum, where the Bucks and Celtics were playing that night in an NBA playoff game.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Water St and Highland Ave and so far has resulted in 10 arrests.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows a group of individuals walking down a sidewalk before stopping at the corner of the intersection.

As another group approaches from the other direction, a person in the first group – who is wearing a blue jacket – appears to pull out a gun and starts firing.

The shots send crowds of people running for cover and two people in the second group are seen being hit by cars while trying to flee the area.

“This behavior will not be tolerated not only downtown but nowhere in the city. Period. We are not going to accept this behavior as any new normalcy in regards to our community,” Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday, according to Fox6 News Milwaukee.

The station reports that the shooting was one of three that night in Milwaukee’s broader downtown entertainment district. The two other incidents left four people injured and one arrest was made.

Norman also said 11 guns were recovered in the wake of the shootings and some of those arrested are prohibited from owning firearms, Fox6 News Milwaukee reports.

“The Milwaukee Police Department will make every effort to hold those who hold violence in our city and those who support violence in our city accountable,” Norman said, adding its unclear whether the shooting seen in the surveillance video was gang-related.