Milwaukee man shoots, kills dog that mauled his to death, wounds its owner

Authorities arrested a Milwaukee man who allegedly shot a man and his dog after the animal attacked the shooter’s own.

WISCONSIN MAN SHOT, KILLED AFTER DRAGGING DEPUTY WHILE FLEEING TRAFFIC STOP

According to police, the 32-year-old man’s dog got loose and was fighting another dog Monday afternoon. The man was trying to retrieve his dog when the other dog’s owner shot them, wounding the man and killing the man’s dog.

MILWAUKEE SHOOTING AFTER JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY BLOCK PARTY LEAVES 6 TEENS WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

The wounded man was treated at a hospital. The dog that was attacked died of its injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alleged shooter, described as a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Charges are pending.