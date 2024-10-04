Milwaukee man accused of stealing from same Walgreens 3 separate times

A Milwaukee man has been accused of swiping items from the same Walgreens store three times during a week’s span. The items were mostly cleaning and sanitary items, like soaps, toilet paper, razors, lotions and other household goods.

John Dzwonkowski, 38, now faces two counts of felony retail theft, according to police records and Fox 6.

A criminal complaint indicates that Milwaukee police were first contacted on Sept. 18 at a store on Howell Avenue.

MICHAEL MOORE DEMANDS NATIONWIDE BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS FOR NOT SELLING ABORTION PILL: ‘BIGOTRY AND MISOGYNY’

Officers spoke that morning with the store manager who told them that a “thief” entered the store around 7:40 a.m. and began “removing soaps, cosmetics and toilet paper and placing the items into a backpack. The defendant then walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise.”

The complaint states that the stolen items were approximately $178 in retail value.

Officers were called to the same Walgreens location just two days later after another complaint of theft, this time with the defendant “removing razors, lotions and other cosmetic items and placing them into two bags,” the complaint says. The stolen merchandise this time was valued at $435.

KAMALA HARRIS’ $8 BILLION ‘SHOPLIFTING INDUSTRY’ WRECKED CALIFORNIA

Then on Sept. 25, footage from a surveillance camera shows the same defendant at the same Walgreens taking “107 cleaning and household good items valued at $889.63 in a black garbage bag,” according to the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defendant reportedly left the store but then returned inside, “walked to the soda cooler, grabbed a 20 oz. soda, and walked out of the Walgreens without paying for the soda.”

Court records show Dzwonkowski was scheduled to make his initial appearance this week.