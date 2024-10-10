Milton’s deadly onslaught ravages Florida after striking in the dead of night and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Milton’s deadly onslaught ravaged Florida.

2. Rafael Nadal retiring from professional tennis.

3. Ohio Lt. Gov. encourages support for Trump’s ‘swamp the vote’ strategy as key state’s early voting opens.

MAJOR HEADLINES

REELING FROM THE STORM – Hurricane Milton leaves millions without power, carves deadly path through Florida. Continue reading …

‘IT’S A LIVE BROADCAST’ – VP Harris stumbles through hurricane update, appears to send message to staff. Continue reading …

ROAD RAGE – ‘Street takeovers’ terrorize towns as former detective warns of deadly consequences. Continue reading …

RIPPED TO SHREDS – Ferocious wind gusts tear roof off MLB stadium as Hurricane Milton thrashes Florida. Continue reading …

‘THAT WOKE ME UP’ – Liberal media host rips Dems for trying to ‘demonize and even dehumanize’ conservatives. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

POLITICAL STORM – Back-to-back hurricanes rock Harris-Trump presidential campaign. Continue reading …

‘DO GOOD’ – Americans saving stranded hurricane survivors without government help. Continue reading …

PLAYING POLITICS – NC lawmaker accuses Mayorkas of politicizing ‘tragedy for personal gain’ after FEMA funding alarms. Continue reading …

WHAT TO KNOW – Haitian migration becomes a top issue ahead of the November election. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

RESONATING WITH VOTERS – Charlamagne says Harris-Walz rhetoric seems ‘out of touch’ compared to Trump’s ‘America first’ message. Continue reading …

‘BE CAREFUL’ – CBS News staff told not to refer to Jerusalem as being in Israel: Report. Continue reading …

NERVES IN NEVADA – Voters in key swing state reveal what will earn their support. Continue reading …

‘LINE ALL THOSE GUYS UP’ – University instructor on leave after calling to shoot men who won’t vote for female president. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: As hurricanes pummel, Harris stumbles. Continue reading …

TROY MILLER – This group has the numbers to decide the US presidency – if they turn out. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘LOW PLACES’ – Garth Brooks launches ‘high-risk’ strategy against accuser in sex assault claim: expert. Continue reading …

‘I’M IN CONTROL’ – WWII veteran, 95, still works out at local gym every week. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on healthy foods, stealthy objects and October occasions. Take the quiz here …

‘HORRIFYING’ – National Women’s Soccer League sued as former employee alleges sexual assault. Continue reading …

‘INSTANT CONNECTION’ – Woman who received double-lung transplant is now married to her donor’s brother. See video …

WATCH

LYDIA MOYNIHAN – Kamala Harris is still ‘putting her foot in her mouth.’ See video …

BRET BAIER – Some analysts say things are moving Trump’s way in recent polling. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.