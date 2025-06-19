Military-trained dad accused of killing daughters believed to be alive, evading capture: police

​

Authorities believe the Washington father accused of killing his three young daughters is still alive and actively evading authorities as federal and state law enforcement officials continue to comb through the dense wilderness in search of the military-trained survivalist.

Travis Decker has managed to avoid capture for three weeks and is wanted for allegedly killing his three daughters – Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5 – after their bodies were found near a Washington campsite earlier this month.

“We’ll eventually get to find him,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KING 5. “It may be in a week, it may be in a couple of years, but we’re not going to go away.”

The revelation comes after officials announced earlier this week they are combing through the Teanaway Valley and Blewett Pass areas, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you have trail cameras or doorbell cameras, please check them for suspicious activity,” the department said in a statement. “If you have residences in these areas, check them for anything missing – no matter how small or seemingly insignificant.”

Authorities began searching for Decker on the evening of May 30 after his ex-wife notified police that he had not returned the couple’s three children from a court-mandated visitation, according to court documents. Three days later, the girls were discovered near Decker’s abandoned vehicle with plastic bags over their heads and their hands bound, police said.

The update comes one week after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced a group of hikers reported seeing a lone individual who appeared unprepared for the wilderness near Colchuck Lake.

When authorities responded to the tip, they “spotted a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter,” adding the individual “ran from sight as the helicopter passed,” CCSO previously said in a press release.

The lake is located approximately 40 miles from Blewett Pass and 60 miles from Teanaway Valley by car.

A new flyer depicting renderings of ways Decker may have changed his physical appearance was released by authorities on Tuesday. The updated poster includes photos of Decker with and without facial hair and wearing a baseball hat.

Officials also quashed a TikTok video reportedly showing CCSO Sheriff Mike Morrison announcing Decker’s arrest after a long standoff.

“To be clear, Mr. Decker is not in custody and CCSO had no part in making the video,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The U.S. Marshals Service has taken on the role of lead agency in the hunt for Decker, who is a former member of the military with extensive experience in wilderness survival. The Washington National Guard is also assisting local law enforcement with aerial search efforts and surveillance.

Officials warn that Decker is considered armed and dangerous but do not have reason to believe he is a threat to public safety.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker’s arrest. He is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.