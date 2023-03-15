Military service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot

A military service member was found dead in a vehicle parked outside the Pentagon Tuesday afternoon, according to a Defense Department spokesperson.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said officers responded to a call for a welfare check when they found the body of the unidentified individual.

“At approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT today the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a military service member,” Ryder said.

Ryder said Pentagon police officers responded to the North Parking, where they discovered the service member in his vehicle apparently deceased.

Arlington County Emergency Medical Services also responded and confirmed the individual was deceased, according to the spokesperson.

No additional details on the individual’s identity or cause of death were provided.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.