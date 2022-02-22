NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A military helicopter is believed to have crashed in Hawaii on Tuesday near the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai County, according to multiple reports.

A PMRF spokesperson said the incident happened near the north side of the Barking Sands installation.

“At this moment, the primary focus is to allow first responders to handle this situation,” the spokesperson told Hawaii News Now.

Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, a U.S. naval facility, is the world’s largest instrumented, “multi-dimensional” testing and training missile range, according to the U.S. Navy.

“PMRF is the only range in the world where submarines, surface ships, aircraft, and space vehicles can operate and be tracked simultaneously,” the Navy added.

It’s unclear at this time how many people were on board the helicopter, or if there were any injuries, according to the station.

The incident occurred as two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident in Utah on Tuesday.

No crew members were injured during that training accident, according to the Utah National Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.